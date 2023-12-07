Specifications for the 1998 Saab 9-3 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Saab 9-3 S 2.0L Petrol 5D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1452 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1442 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4629 mm
|Width
|1711 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1326 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1816 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|177 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Dd55Bxw2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Power front seats - $3,300
- Power Sunroof - $3,100