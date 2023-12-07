Specifications for the 1998 Seat Cordoba 1.6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Seat Cordoba 1.6 Se 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1429 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1394 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4142 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Single Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|125 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vsszzz6Kzwr123456
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning