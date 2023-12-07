Specifications for the 1998 Seat Ibiza Cupra Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Seat Ibiza Cupra Sport 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1429 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1394 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1409 mm
|Length
|3846 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vsszzz6Kzwr123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player