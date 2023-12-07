WhichCar
1998 Ssangyong Korando 2.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop

Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2480 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4260 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1765 kg
Gcm 5315 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P235/75 R15
Rear Tyre P235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Live Axle, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kptm2A16Svp123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

