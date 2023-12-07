Specifications for the 1998 Ssangyong Musso (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Ssangyong Musso (4X4) 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1735 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1890 kg
|Gcm
|5320 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|192 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kptf0A14Srp123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Current Ssangyong Musso pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Adventure Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,100
|Elx Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$34,900
|Ultimate Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$39,400
|Ultimate Lux Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$42,000
|Adventure Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$38,900
|Elx Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,700
|Ultimate Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$41,300
|Ultimate Lux Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$44,000