  2. Suzuki
  3. Sierra
  4. Stockman Lwb (4X4)

1998 Suzuki Sierra Stockman Lwb (4X4) 1.0L Petrol Utility

1998 Suzuki Sierra Stockman Lwb (4X4) 1.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1998 Suzuki Sierra Stockman Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1300 mm
Tracking Rear 1310 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2375 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4010 mm
Width 1540 mm
Kerb Weight 870 kg
Gcm 1770 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1370 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 74 Nm
Makimum Power 34 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre F78154Lt
Rear Tyre F78154Lt

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Ma5Egc21T00123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Japan