1998 Suzuki X-90 (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Targa

1998 Suzuki X-90 (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Targa details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1998 Suzuki X-90 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1555 mm
Length 3710 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1095 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 132 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jsaelb11S00103781
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan