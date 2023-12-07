Specifications for the 1998 Toyota Mr2 Bathurst. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Toyota Mr2 Bathurst Sw20R 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1235 mm
|Length
|4170 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1151 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jt763Sw2000087629
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- (ABS) & Limited Slip Differential - $2,170
- Air Conditioning - $2,603
- Metallic Paint Special - $540
- Two-tone Paint - $540