  2. Toyota
  3. Mr2
  4. GT

1998 Toyota Mr2 GT Sw20R 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1998 Toyota Mr2 GT Sw20R 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1998 Toyota Mr2 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1235 mm
Length 4170 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 1173 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 186 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt763Sw2000087629
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan