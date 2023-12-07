WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Paseo
  4. El54R

1998 Toyota Paseo El54R 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1998 Toyota Paseo El54R 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1998 Toyota Paseo El54R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1405 mm
Tracking Rear 1395 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1296 mm
Length 4155 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1028 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1305 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt763El5400001001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan