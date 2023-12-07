WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Caravelle
  4. Gls

1998 Volkswagen Caravelle Gls 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

1998 Volkswagen Caravelle Gls 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1998 Volkswagen Caravelle Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Caravelle News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1589 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2920 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4789 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gcm 4500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz70Zvh123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs

Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $69,290
Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $69,290
Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $66,500