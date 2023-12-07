WhichCar
1998 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 20V 3B 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 20V 3B 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1499 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2707 mm
Height 1459 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3950
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Bzwe123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

