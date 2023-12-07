WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Polo
  4. Open Air

1998 Volkswagen Polo Open Air 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1998 Volkswagen Polo Open Air 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1998 Volkswagen Polo Open Air. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Polo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1351 mm
Tracking Rear 1384 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 3715 mm
Width 1655 mm
Kerb Weight 920 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 135 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R13
Rear Tyre 175/65 R13
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wvwzzz6Nztw123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $39,000
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $28,600
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $31,600
Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $40,390
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $29,490
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $32,540