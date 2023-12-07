Specifications for the 1998 Volvo S80 2.9. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Volvo S80 2.9 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|148 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1434 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1637 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ts97C5X1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Fog Lights - Front
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,500
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Traction Control System