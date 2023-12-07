WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. S90
  4. Royal

1998 Volvo S90 Royal 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Volvo S90 Royal 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1998 Volvo S90 Royal. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo S90 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1502 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Wheelbase 2920 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 5021 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1616 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 267 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Guard
VIN Number Yv1964956Vh104304
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden