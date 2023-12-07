Specifications for the 1999 Alfa Romeo 156 2.0 Selespeed Twin Spark. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Alfa Romeo 156 2.0 Selespeed Twin Spark 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Selespeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4430 mm
|Width
|1745 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|187 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Bay
|VIN Number
|Zar93200000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Leather Upholstery - $2,750
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Rear Spoiler
- Sports pack - $1,500
- Sports Pack Special - $4,250