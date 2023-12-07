WhichCar
1999 Aston Martin V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe

1999 Aston Martin V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Aston Martin V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2611 mm
Height 1320 mm
Length 4745 mm
Width 1918 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 102 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 Zr18
Rear Tyre 255/50 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfac13331B500168
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain