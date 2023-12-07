Specifications for the 1999 Aston Martin V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Aston Martin V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Wheelbase
|2611 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|4745 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|102 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfac13331B500168
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers