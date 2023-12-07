Specifications for the 1999 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Le Mans 550Bhp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Le Mans 550Bhp 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Wheelbase
|2611 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|4745 mm
|Width
|1944 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1990 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|102 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|745 Nm
|Makimum Power
|410 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfac13331B500168
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers