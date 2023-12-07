Specifications for the 1999 Audi A3 1.8 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Audi A3 1.8 Turbo 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1513 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2512 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4152 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1195 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1735 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|620 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Lzxa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels Special
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof
