1999 Audi A4 1.8 Avant 20V 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

1999 Audi A4 1.8 Avant 20V 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1999 Audi A4 1.8 Avant 20V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1498 mm
Tracking Rear 1479 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2617 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 4479 mm
Width 1733 mm
Kerb Weight 1265 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3950
Maxiumum Torque 173 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz8Dzsa123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A4 pricing and specs

35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $66,300
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $69,100
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $74,811
Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $76,734
45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $77,869