Specifications for the 1999 Audi S8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Audi S8 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|5034 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|265 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Trapezoidal Link, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Dzxn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
