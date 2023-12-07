WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S8

1999 Audi S8 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Audi S8 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1999 Audi S8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2880 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 5034 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 265 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 Zr18
Rear Tyre 245/45 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Trapezoidal Link, Upper Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Dzxn123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S8 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $271,869
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $287,600
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $251,600