1999 Audi Tt My99 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

1999 Audi Tt My99 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Audi Tt My99. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1507 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2419 mm
Height 1354 mm
Length 4041 mm
Width 1856 mm
Kerb Weight 1205 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 235 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Truzzz8Nzx1000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

