Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1999 Citroen Xantia 2.0 Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1482 mm
Tracking Rear 1448 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4444 mm
Width 1755 mm
Kerb Weight 1300 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1915 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 645 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5550
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 97 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Top Scuttle
VIN Number Vf7X1Rfxm72000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France