Specifications for the 1999 Daewoo Korando. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Daewoo Korando 3.2L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4330 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gcm
|5315 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2515 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|161 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kptm4B16Swp123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control
- Metallic Paint