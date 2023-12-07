Specifications for the 1999 Daihatsu Terios Dx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Daihatsu Terios Dx (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1305 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|3845 mm
|Width
|1555 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1045 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|5100
|Maxiumum Torque
|105 Nm
|Makimum Power
|61 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jdaj100G000123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Diff Locks
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,628