Specifications for the 1999 Ford Cougar Sw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Ford Cougar Sw 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1506 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2704 mm
|Height
|1325 mm
|Length
|4699 mm
|Width
|1769 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 Vr16
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 Vr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wf0Ht61L7X5123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim - $1,409