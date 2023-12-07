WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Courier
  4. Xl

1999 Ford Courier Xl 2.6L Petrol C/Chas

1999 Ford Courier Xl 2.6L Petrol C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1999 Ford Courier Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2985 mm
Height 1565 mm
Length 4715 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 1150 kg
Gcm 3620 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2535 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1385 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185Rx14Cx5
Rear Tyre 185Rx14Cx5
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Acting Shock Absorber, Double Wishbone, Independent, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jcoaaasghctb12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Japan