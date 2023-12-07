Specifications for the 1999 Ford Laser Lxi Special Value Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Ford Laser Lxi Special Value Pack Kjiii 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4216 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1098 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|143 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jc0Aaasgplws12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $150