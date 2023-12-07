Specifications for the 1999 Ford Ltd Au. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Ford Ltd Au 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2919 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1872 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1676 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|168 kW
|Front Tyre
|P215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|P215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Pfaaajglwxc12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System