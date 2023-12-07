WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. S

1999 Holden Commodore S Vsiii 3.8L Petrol Utility

1999 Holden Commodore S Vsiii 3.8L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1999 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1478 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2822 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 4896 mm
Width 1965 mm
Kerb Weight 1361 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2122 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/65 R15
Rear Tyre P205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsk80Hvl123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia