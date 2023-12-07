Specifications for the 1999 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Holden Commodore S Vt 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4884 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1635 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|375 Nm
|Makimum Power
|171 kW
|Front Tyre
|P225/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|P225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtk69Svl123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Compact disc player - $450
- Limited Slip Differential - $520
- Metallic Paint - $233
- Power Sunroof - $1,995
- Power Windows - $970
- Satellite Navigation - $4,495
- Traction Control System