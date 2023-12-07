Specifications for the 1999 Holden Commodore Ss Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Holden Commodore Ss Limited Edition Vsiii 5.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1478 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4896 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1419 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2122 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|P205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|P205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsk80Uvl123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,552