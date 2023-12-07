Specifications for the 1999 Holden Vectra Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Holden Vectra Cd Js 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1458 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2637 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1707 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1416 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1920 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|504 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wol000036V1000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels - $841
- Body Kit - $1,789
- Metallic Paint - $222
- Rear Spoiler - $560