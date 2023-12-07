WhichCar
1999 Honda Integra Gsi Indy Special 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Honda Integra Gsi Indy Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1335 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1166 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 172 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R14
Rear Tyre 195/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmdc4450Wx000001
Country Manufactured Japan