1999 HSV Xu6 Vt 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 HSV Xu6 Vt 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1999 HSV Xu6 Vt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2788 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4884 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1644 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 235/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vtk19Svl123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia