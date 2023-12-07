WhichCar
1999 Hyundai Sonata Classique 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Hyundai Sonata Classique 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1999 Hyundai Sonata Classique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1818 mm
Kerb Weight 1279 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 R14
Rear Tyre 195/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhem41Bpxa123456
Country Manufactured Korea

