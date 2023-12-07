Specifications for the 1999 Hyundai Sonata Levant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Hyundai Sonata Levant 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1333 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhen41Epwa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Current Hyundai Sonata pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|N Line 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,300
|N Line 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$55,500