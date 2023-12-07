WhichCar
1999 Jaguar S Type V6 Se 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Jaguar S Type V6 Se 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1999 Jaguar S Type V6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1537 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4861 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1628 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2028 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/55 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Sajac02E1Xfl12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain