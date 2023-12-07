WhichCar
1999 Land Rover Discovery Se7 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

1999 Land Rover Discovery Se7 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1999 Land Rover Discovery Se7 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 206 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1968 mm
Length 4524 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 2099 kg
Gcm 6220 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 621 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88.5 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Salljgmf3Va546000
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain

Current Land Rover Discovery pricing and specs

D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $119,800
D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,800
D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,000
P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $119,000
P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,000