1999 Land Rover Freelander Xei (4X4) 1.8L Petrol 2D Softback

1999 Land Rover Freelander Xei (4X4) 1.8L Petrol 2D Softback details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1999 Land Rover Freelander Xei (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2555 mm
Height 1708 mm
Length 4382 mm
Width 2074 mm
Kerb Weight 1459 kg
Gcm 3760 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 158 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Sallnaac7Wa000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Great Britain