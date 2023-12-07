Specifications for the 1999 Mercedes-Benz E430 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Mercedes-Benz E430 Elegance W210 4.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1542 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4818 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2210 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|205 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2100612A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows