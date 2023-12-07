WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Slk230
  4. Kompressor

1999 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor 2.3L Petrol 2D Convertible

1999 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor 2.3L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1488 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1284 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1325 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 142 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/50 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1704472F123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany