1999 Peugeot 306 Gti6 N5 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1999 Peugeot 306 Gti6 N5 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 306 Gti6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1464 mm
Tracking Rear 1433 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1354 mm
Length 4030 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1215 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 196 Nm
Makimum Power 124 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf37Crfsw32000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Great Britain