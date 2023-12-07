Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 306 Xrdt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Peugeot 306 Xrdt 1.9L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1423 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1383 mm
|Length
|4267 mm
|Width
|1689 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1165 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Maxiumum Torque
|201 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf37Bdhye32000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking - $2,340
- Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $625
- Power Sunroof