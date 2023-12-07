Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 406 D9. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Peugeot 406 D9 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1354 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1464 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|267 Nm
|Makimum Power
|144 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf38Cxfxf00000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer