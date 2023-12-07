Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 406 St Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Peugeot 406 St Hdi D9 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1482 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1396 mm
|Length
|4598 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel_Hway
|4.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|255 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf38Brhzf00000001
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $580
- Power Sunroof - $1,400
- Side Front AirBags - $1,000