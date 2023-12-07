Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 406 Stdt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Peugeot 406 Stdt D8 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1485 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel_Hway
|5.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|251 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 Hr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 Hr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf38Fp8Ce80000006
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Power Sunroof - $1,800