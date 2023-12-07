WhichCar
1999 Peugeot 406 Stdt D8 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

1999 Peugeot 406 Stdt D8 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 406 Stdt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4715 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1485 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel_Hway 5.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4300
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 251 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 Hr15
Rear Tyre 195/65 Hr15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf38Fp8Ce80000006
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France