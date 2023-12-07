Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 406 Sv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Peugeot 406 Sv D8 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1482 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4555 mm
|Width
|1764 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|267 Nm
|Makimum Power
|144 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf38Brfvp80000002
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player
- Combination Pack - $5,500
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Power Sunroof - $1,800