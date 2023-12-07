WhichCar
1999 Peugeot 406 Sv D8 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1999 Peugeot 406 Sv D8 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1999 Peugeot 406 Sv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1482 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4555 mm
Width 1764 mm
Kerb Weight 1390 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 267 Nm
Makimum Power 144 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf38Exfze80000008
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France