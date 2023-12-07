WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Boxster
  4. S

1999 Porsche Boxster S 3.2L Petrol 2D Roadster

1999 Porsche Boxster S 3.2L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Porsche Boxster S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Boxster News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1508 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4315 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1335 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1655 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 305 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 Zr17
Rear Tyre 255/40 Zr17
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wpozzz98Zys640001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany